Patricia, David Curtis celebrate 65 years

Patricia and David Curtis of Prescott and Yuma celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Dec. 25. They were married on Dec. 25, 1951, in Dyersburg, Tennessee. The couple has five children and eight grandchildren. A reception will be held in their honor for all who wish to attend on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Yuma.
