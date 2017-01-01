ONE YEAR LATER: Homeless in Yavapai County

One year ago, David McCormack spent more than a few nights sleeping in the city’s shadows, seeking out shelter under trees, bridges, abandoned buildings or a friend’s couch, anywhere to stay hidden and warm.

Such an existence is all too familiar to many of the city’s homeless, a potpourri of men and women with life stories that range from tragic to circumstantial; the temporarily without a home due to job loss or those like McCormack who are chronically homeless due to untreated addictions, trauma or illness.

BY THE NUMBERS Homelessness in Yavapai County: Federal, state and local sources stated that figures for 2016 are about 1,400 children – most of those live “doubled up” with families other than their own. Prescott Unified School District: Homeless students: 48 enrolled Free and reduced lunch: 43 percent Family Resource Center holiday gift distribution: 82 students Hungry Kids project: 91 Chino Valley Unified School District Homeless students enrolled: 146 Hungry Kids Project: 190 weekend meals Humboldt Unified School District Foster care – 15 Shelter care – 31 Living with grandparents (No parent): 67 Doubled up with parent: 165 Total: 287 The Hungry Kids program serves some 200 children per week. Point-in-Time survey for 2016: Sheltered count: 471 Unsheltered: 160: 34 percent veteran, 27 percent victims of domestic violence, 70 percent male, 87.5 white, and 3 percent under the age of 18 The Point-In-Time survey for 2017 is scheduled for Jan. 24.

“I considered myself an invisible person,” said the 66-year-old man who has been off-and-on homeless for a decade.

A public spotlight on homelessness a year ago elicited mixed results.

Some folks opted to extend their community outreach, working with nonprofits to find solutions. Others feared more services could attract more homeless from the bigger cities. Some of the homeless complained they were now targets of area law enforcement authorities eager to rid the city of those who spend their days and nights on the streets or camping on national forest land.

City leaders and police authorities voiced sympathy for the homeless, but at the same time informed advocates they must enforce regulations to discourage trespassing and public nuisance behavior.

U.S. VETS Initiative Executive Director Carole Benedict initiated a Collective Impact Partnership to address homelessness with area nonprofit organizations. By spring, the group had grown to about 50 agency partners with all focused on finding concrete solutions that ranged from more emergency shelter to supportive housing and public transportation.

The Coalition for Compassion and Justice was one of those partners.

For the last 15 years, CCJ has been the city’s nonprofit anti-poverty agency, providing a variety of services to benefit the homeless and low-income individuals. One of its most prominent program is the Open Door program, a Tuesday through Friday meal program that often is the starting point for individuals to get connected to other social services.

CCJ staff started hearing from the homeless about the challenging living conditions in the area.

A lack of affordable housing and lack of landlords willing to rent to those with checkered pasts or credit issues compound the problem for those earning just minimum wage or who depend on welfare benefits. Shelter and transitional housing options are limited, or specific to families, abuse victims, rehabilitation patients, veterans or the most medically fragile.

Together, with the homeless serving as their own advocates, CCJ and fellow social service and faith groups opted to answer the immediate problem – a safe, legal place to sleep.

In July, CCJ’s thrift store property opened what was an outdoor emergency shelter. The project was hailed by the homeless, but some neighbors and community members were appalled by what they called a 45- to 50-person “tent city.”

CCJ’s Executive Director Paul Mitchell and fellow homeless advocates took the stand that all people deserve the dignity of a safe, legal place to sleep.

“Does anyone want to be homeless? No,” declared Joanne Liszewski, 46, who became homeless last year and found a safe haven, and employment with CCJ, through the outdoor shelter. “It’s not a lifestyle. It’s a situation that we all want out of. And having a safe place to sleep at night allows you to spend your days fixing your problems.”

In November, with the support of local benefactor Howard Mechanic, CCJ was able to close the outdoor shelter and open what the homeless titled the “Stagger Straight” Community Shelter in a two-story facility on Madison Avenue. By spring 2017, CCJ hopes to relocate all of its programs now housed in rented space at the Prescott United Methodist Church on West Gurley Street to what they intend to be a social justice center.

“This is the best thing that has happened to me in a long time,” McCormack said of the $10,000-a-month shelter operation that opens at 6 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m. with clients required to pay $2 a night that gives them a cot, a bowl of soup and hot coffee and water as well as toilets, showers and storage lockers.

Shelter volunteer Sarai Payne, who works at a nearby salon, said she comes three days a week and is in awe of the hope this place inspires.

“Having a stable place to stay in their community gives them the support they need to grapple with other issues,” Payne said of those who have started to attend AA meetings or found employment.

Mitchell is clear the shelter is not a “panacea” but rather a step toward the answer of permanent, supportive and affordable housing for all.

Homeless advocate Daniel Mattson said last year at this time “things were pretty dismal.”

CCJ’s vision, and that of several of its partner agencies, is bringing much-needed progress and hope.

“I think it’s been a good year,” Mattson said.