Obituary: Lola Nellie (Hibbard) Ommen

Lola Nellie (Hibbard) Ommen, 91, of Prescott, Arizona, died Dec. 14, 2016. Lola peacefully and swiftly passed away in Mesa, Arizona, at a care home with no prior long term complications.

Lola was born March 29, 1925, in Smethport Pennsylvania and was one of nine children of Arthur Sylvester Hibbard and Lola Nellie (Reed) Hibbard. It is unclear which of her siblings is still alive. All three of her children have died: August, Rebecca and Bonnie. She is survived by her grandchildren, Rhett Baruch and Lillie Baruch. Also, her “adopted family” Cathy and Paul Santos, Melissa (Alex) Grey, and Daniel Santos.

Lola’s past primarily consists of medical field work and volunteering. She quickly left life on a farm once she graduated high school. She attended the “Cadet Nurse Corps” and worked as a courageous nurse for returning soldiers of WWII. She moved to Arizona and married Marvin J. Ommen in 1949, later relocating to Georgia for Marvin’s career in the Air Force.

Lola spent many years in Connecticut working with medical information systems and served as chair of a historic carousel restoration before moving back to Arizona to be closer to her remaining family. She spent the later part of her life in Prescott, Arizona as a hospital volunteer and a person very well connected in her community within the church and YMCA.

Lola was loved and respected by many, and remained extremely active and socially connected until the end of her life.

A memorial service will be held on Jan. 16, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the American Lutheran Church in Prescott.

Information provided by survivors.