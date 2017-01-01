The New Yavapai Economy: A New Year, A New Approach

As 2017 dawns, we find ourselves well into the 21st century and faced with the choice how we as a society will settle into the new economy; an economy where income disparity is the highest it’s been in capitalist history, access to capital for small business is limited, and the average American worker is faced with its toughest competitor yet, automation.



Although automation does create new jobs as it eliminates others, the first generation of workers impacted by the shift in production techniques is typically hit the hardest because they lack the skills required to do more complex tasks. This may be a primary factor for the 10 million missing working-age males from the labor force. Jobs and wages for non-college educated working men have not been part of the economic recovery since 2008. In fact, these jobs have been increasingly displaced by automation and the implementation of mechatronics, the integration of mechanical and electrical engineering with information technologies. The remaining jobs in the service sector simply do not provide comparable wages that traditionally were able to support families with a single provider. An analysis from Ball State University estimated that approximately only 13% of manufacturing jobs have been lost to off-shoring, with the remaining 87% of total jobs lost in manufacturing due to automation which has contributed to more efficient productivity, and this trend is bound to continue.

Thus the choice, how do we face these challenges presented by the new economy? The majority of labor economists point to new retraining programs, stronger unions, a higher minimum wage, greater earned-income tax credits, and more college degrees and certificates. Federal and state subsidies for education and training in modern fields like mechatronics may greatly alleviate the pressures on job displacement for middle-class workers. Like everything in the new century, agility and interdisciplinary skills are quintessential for production workers. Mechatronics can be defined as the “synergistic integration of mechanical engineering with electronics and intelligent computer control in the design and manufacturing of industrial products and processes.” (Harshama et al. 1996). Fundamentally, the study involves the synergistic integration of sensors, actuators, signal conditioning, power electronics, decision and control algorithms, and computer hardware and software to manage complexity, uncertainty, and communication in engineered systems. The development and application of training programs in these fields is the first step to easing the woes of displacement due to automation that has impacted production in everything from the steel industry to apparel making.



Education that integrates computer information technologies will also contribute to entrepreneurship in various fields from marketing to land management, and the development of small business in the county which will attract greater capital resources to the region as will a modern workforce. Maintaining local economies in the face of globalization additionally requires consumer behavior that seeks to protect its local economic vitality over cheap goods from overseas, a shift in behavior which we are already seeing across the county. The new economy is here, the future is now and there is no going back. These strategies are within our grasp, and the way in which we adapt to this new economy in Yavapai County will determine the degree to which prosperity and economic opportunity will endure in the homes of community members across the region.



Alexandria M. Wright is director of the Yavapai College Regional Economic Development Center, which provides analysis and services that facilitate economic development throughout Yavapai County and build wealth in our local communities.