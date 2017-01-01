'M.A.S.H.' actor William Christopher dies at 84

"M.A.S.H." star William Christopher has died. He was 84.

Christopher's agent Robert Malcom said the actor died at 5:10 a.m. Saturday at his home in Pasadena, California. He tells The Associated Press that Christopher's wife says her husband died peacefully.

Malcom said Christopher was diagnosed with lung cancer more than a year ago and had been in hospice since the beginning of the week.

Christopher is best known for the role of Father Francis Mulcahy on "M.A.S.H." from 1972 to 1983, the TV show set during the Korean War, and in the follow-up series "After MASH" from 1983 to 1985.

He also had parts in the movies "The Fortune Cookie" and "With Six You Get Eggroll," and the TV shows "Hogan's Heroes" and "Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C."

"Everyone adored him," said fellow "M.A.S.H." actor Loretta Swit. "A great sense of humor and a great humanitarian. He became TV's quintessential padre as Father Mulcahy on M.A.S.H. It was the most perfect casting ever known."

"Our dear Bill and his goodness are a great argument for there being a heaven. I never heard him complain or lose his temper. ... He was probably responsible for more people coming back to the church. If God is nigh, then surely he or she will welcome Bill with open arms."

William Christopher leaves behind his wife Barbara and his sons John and Ned.