Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 1, 2017

Editorial cartoon: Jan. 1, 2017
Happy New Year 2017! Now the election revolution of 2016 must be put into play. The stock market and consumer confidence indexes have turned up sharply in anticipation of smarter, safer, better times ahead. Now it's put up and shut up for the future. A very successful businessman has set his business success aside and taken America by storm in a field of 17 to lead America in a restoration of our economy and culture. And I wish Donald J Trump good health and God's speed.
Comments
pvtom 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
