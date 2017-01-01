Dear Annie: Half of happy couple needn’t let self go

Dear Annie: I am in a loving, wonderful relationship with a loving, wonderful man, “Marco.” He’s supportive and kind, and he makes me feel like a million bucks. This is in sharp contrast to past relationships, in which I’ve been belittled or not appreciated or I’ve turned into someone I don’t like. I was with wrong guy after wrong guy after wrong guy.

After my most recent breakup, I realized that I needed to make myself happy and turned my life around. I began a new exercise routine, stopped smoking and focused on my well-being. Once I was at peace with myself, I was able to say yes to a friend’s attempt to fix me up with a “great guy” from her work. And here we are, almost a year later.

The issue is that I am getting too used to being comfortable, and it’s beginning to show in my waistline. Rather than wake up early to go for a jog, I stay in bed snoozing with Marco. It was easy to stick with boring healthful food when I was cooking for myself, but as a couple, we enjoy making delicious and fattening foods. We both have hectic jobs and don’t get to spend as much time together as we’d like, so using up that time by working out feels like a waste. Annie, how do I stay healthy in my healthy relationship? – Gabby on the Gulf Coast

Dear Gabby: As we get more comfortable in romantic relationships, we tend to get into comfier pants – the kind with forgiving elastic waistbands. It’s fortunate that you’ve noticed this one year into your relationship, as opposed to 10. It shouldn’t take too long to get back into those good habits.

Your vibe attracts your tribe, and Marco became a part of your life because you were taking care of yourself. Try inviting him along for a morning jog. Couples who get out and do things together are happier. Bonding through constructive, healthy activities can help you both grow into more well-rounded individuals.

And if Marco isn’t too pumped about hitting the gym, don’t let that stop you from going on your own. You are still in the honeymoon phase and feel as if you want to spend every waking moment together. But you can’t indulge that craving all the time – just as you can’t indulge every craving for cake. Moderation is the key to health in all areas of life.

Dear Annie: This is in response to “Family Divided,” who wrote about not being able to agree with her sister on political issues.

About 40 years ago, I attended a seminar for supervisors where I worked. One thing I remember is the advice that when you’re dealing with those under your supervision whom you disagree with about a subject that’s not important, you should just agree to go along with them. This advice has been very valuable to me over the years, not only with those under my supervision but also with my managers, friends and family.

My advice to the person who has political differences with her sister: In the future, tell her she is right – and then close the curtain to the voting booth and cast your ballot for the candidate of your choice. – Doug