Cookseys mark 50th anniversary

Judith and William Cooksey of Prescott will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
The couple was married Jan. 5, 1957, in Greencastle, Indiana, and from there moved to Illinois and then to Arizona.
They have two daughters, Tammy Echter and Abigail Cooksey, and three grandchildren. A memory book presentation is being coordinated by daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren.
