Celebrants welcome 2017; Boot Drop draws locals, visitors (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Prescott resident Morgan Serventi decided she was ringing in the New Year by spending what’s also her anniversary with her fiancée at the sixth annual Whiskey Row Boot Drop on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Looking forward to 2017, the plan is to get married in the year ahead, she said.

Serventi wasn’t the only one celebrating New Year’s Eve and waiting for the boot to drop on Whiskey Row.

In fact, Dave Trimeloni said he came back to the Prescott area two months ago after spending a decade away living in Nashville. He had originally lived in Mayer, he said, stating he was having a good evening so far just hanging out with his friends.

The plan was to stay past the 10 p.m. boot drop and make it all the way to the midnight drop, but it really depended on what the friends he came with wanted to do, Trimeloni said.

The most anticipated aspect of 2017 was new beginnings, he said, a sentiment echoed by Trimeloni’s friend, Dustin Reaney.

“New beginnings, a fresh start,” Reaney said. “A new outlook, a new year.”

However, the Boot Drop didn’t attract only locals and people coming back to the area. Leslie Anne Klein said she traveled from Tempe, noting the plan was originally to spend New Year’s in Las Vegas, but it was too far this year.

The itinerary may have changed, but she was still having a good time, Klein said.

The one thing Klein said she was looking forward to in 2017 was that it wasn’t going to be 2016 any longer.

Colleen Herman said she came from even farther away. Hailing from Kansas, Herman said she was in town to spend time with family, commenting she was enjoying the festivities.

Her wish for the coming year is to see family more, Herman said.



“More time with family and good health,” she said.