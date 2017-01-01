Births Announcements: January 1, 2016

Astrid Tatiana Alvarado-Russell, a seven lb., five oz., girl, was born Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Frances Susana Alvarado and Nicholas Ryan Russell of Prescott.

Harper Noelle Bishop, an eight lb., one oz., girl, was born Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Trisha Woffard and Broc Bishop of Prescott Valley.

Leonard Giles Bosick, a nine lb, boy, was born Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Adrianne Summer Cooke and Levi Giles Bosick of Prescott Valley.

Christian Stanley Cottrell, a nine lb., one oz., boy, was born Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Mary Cottrell of Dewey.

Sebastian Jesus Galaz-Valencia, a six lb., 11 oz., boy, was born Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ruth Araceli Galaz-Valencia of Prescott Valley.

Kinsley Opal Hale, a seven lb. eight oz., girl, was born Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Tara Brooks and Kevin Hale of Prescott Valley.

Aerilyn Rose Martin, a six lb. 10 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, at Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center to Fiona and Brad Martin of Prescott.