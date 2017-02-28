Video: Indiana State Trooper's "turn signal" PSA goes viral

CINCINNATI - An Indiana State Police trooper posted a PSA video about an "often forgotten, incredible safety feature" that is standard on all vehicles called, the "turn signal."

In the video, Sergeant John Perrine takes drivers on a visual tour of his patrol car, showing viewers where the turn signal is located, how to use it and what happens when they activated it.

As of this article post, the original Facebook video has earned nearly 13 million views.

"This is not only the right thing to do," Perrine said at in the video. "it's not only against the law not to use it, but it's the courteous thing to do... so please, use your turn signal."