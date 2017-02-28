Talk of the Town: Everyone, let’s just chill

John Hurt, a movie actor, died just recently. This brought to mind William Hurt a cast member of the 80s movie, “The Big Chill.” And, that is the word, “chill,” that defines the remedial action needed in our nation, now.

We, as a nation, are in distress! And, are not handling it very well. We need to Chill! Extreme partisanship is not the answer to fostering the badly needed unity. In fact, it has the opposite affect than what is needed to bring our nation together in this time of crisis.

There are protest marches, rioting, looting and other forms of civil disorder, most of which is ineffective but very distracting. Some politicians are, intentionally, obstructing the unity in the U.S. Congress which seemingly is aimed at causing failure to move forward, which is so badly needed, at this time.

Most baffling is that intentional disruption, civil disobedience and thuggery does not serve anyone who wants our nation to thrive.

Anarchy further divides the country. It creates a huge divide so that we, individually, fall back into our “safety zones” that clearly does not create a unification effect.

Protests can have a positive effect if the causes are justified and are presented with civility. And, we as citizens have a right to peaceful protest and other legal forms of communicating with our political representatives expressing our views focused on specific matters and/or their general conduct on our behalf. It is our constitutional right!

However, some of the recent displays of action have involved rudeness, crudeness and destruction of property and injury to others. Such action is counterproductive and disgraceful.

Flag burning, rioting, thuggery, other civil disobedience and derogatory behavior causes further polarization. Inflammatory remarks such as accusing the U.S. President of incestuous behavior and expressing a desire to “blow up the White House” among other remarks do not serve any useful purpose. People making such remarks are rarely taken seriously by others who are able to think for themselves. However, inflammatory words and actions can incite riotous behavior by those bent on causing mayhem. They are looked upon as Kooks by the general public. They are not creditable!

When it is all said and done, who is served by attempting to further divide the country? Will we feel more secure? Is our safety further enhanced? Will our living standards be enhanced? If our government fails us, do we all benefit?

The President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, and the Vice President, Michael R. Pence, as well as members of Congress have been duly elected and will remain so for the balance of their respective terms...unless they are convicted of an impeachable offense.

As Abraham Lincoln stated over 150 years ago, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” At that time, the nation remained divided and, unfortunately, the Civil War commenced, leading to the deaths of over 800,000 (military & civilian) Americans.

Though the issues today differ from those leading up to the American Civil War, the hatred and distrust of partisan groups is very similar. In a broad sense, we are in a civil war today. And, it seems to be escalating. But where is this disunity leading? I fear that there will be a huge price paid by citizens as long as destructive behavior and disunity continues.

For the sake of our families, friends, fellow citizens and the personnel who put their lives on the line daily on our behalf, it is time to move forward enjoying the benefits of living in the greatest nation on earth. Unity serves us all! The world is watching. What happens in this Constitutional Republic will be, in the vernacular, the shot heard around the world. It must be the United States of America that is represented henceforth. It’s time to “chill” folks and come together for our common good.