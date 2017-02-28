Local cops share stories from life on the beat

Cops see a lot of weird things in their line of work, and the longer their career, the more they experience.

We asked a few to tell us a story.

When Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher was a patrol deputy back in the 1980s, he could have qualified to work as a Ghostbuster.

Before Sedona was incorporated, the YCSO patrolled the area.

“I got a call for suspicious activity in a home, and I went to the home, and there was a young lady, probably in her mid-20s, and she believed someone was in her house,” Mascher said.

After he searched the whole house, he told the woman no one was there.

“She told me this had been going on since she moved in — she’d been living there a few months — and she started to think maybe the place was haunted.”

Mascher was explaining that he didn’t believe in ghosts when the bathroom door slammed shut.

“We both looked at each other,” he said, before again checking the bathroom and finding no one.

“She said, ‘This is what I’m talking about,’” Mascher said.

His suggestion to her: move.

She did, and about six months later, Mascher found himself being dispatched to the same house for suspicious activity.

“I went, and it was a middle-aged couple, who told me they heard strange noises, they could hear people walking around,

opening cupboards in the middle of the night,” he said, and, once again, he searched the house and came up empty.

He said it was a shame that, back then, deputies didn’t have the easy access to records that they do today, because he would have liked to have known how many other deputies were sent to that same house to search for ghosts.

Prescott Valley Chief of Police Bryan Jarrell related one from back in his patrol days.

Back in the 1980s, he stopped a car full of young ladies for a traffic violation.

“I asked the driver for her license and registration and everything, and I said, ‘Where are you coming from tonight?’”

The driver answered, “Bon Jovi.”

“Bon Jovi? Where’s that?” he asked, not recognizing the name of the multi-platinum record-selling rock group.

“It was a concert,” she said, in an incredulous tone.

Thoroughly embarrassed, Jarrell realized how “un-hip” he sounded, and quickly said, “Okay, have a nice night,” before beating a hasty retreat back to his cruiser.

One of the scariest experiences Prescott Police Chief Debora Black contended with as a police officer in the Valley concerned a distraught man, just released from Maricopa County jail, who wanted to commit suicide by jumping from the top of a seven-story parking garage in downtown Phoenix.

“I was sitting in my unmarked police car, when a man approached and in a joking way said I should look up if I wanted to see ‘something cool’ because a guy was about to jump,” Black said.

She couldn’t see anyone on the roof, “so, thinking the man reporting the incident was probably kidding around, I said, ‘Yeah right,’” but she drove to the roof to make sure.

She found a man, all the way over a railing, holding on with one hand.

“He was sobbing, sweating — it was July — and when he saw me, become more excited and intent on completing his suicidal act,” she said.

She tried to keep him calm while she waited for more officers to arrive.

But “my efforts were complicated by a different voice from down below.

“The man who initially alerted me to the situation was calling out, taunting the gentleman and encouraging him to jump.”

That made the situation a lot more stressful, and meant that her backup had to deal with the man down below instead of helping her.

The suicidal man finally took her hand, and with the help of other officers, she pulled him back onto the roof, and got him the help he needed.

And the heckler on the street? He had an outstanding traffic warrant and was arrested.

One more quick story from Jarrell: One night, he stopped a driver for a traffic violation, “and he gave me a name,” he said. We’ll call him John Doe for the purposes of this story, but whatever it was, Jarrell knew it couldn’t be his actual name.

Jarrell said, “I ran it through the computer and it came back as ‘no record.’”

He took the man in, because he was driving without a license.

“I told him several times on the way to the jail, ‘Listen, if you’ll tell me your real name, I won’t add on additional charges.’ And he said, ‘Nope, that’s my name.’”

Jarrell told the man that there were going to be more charges when they found out his real name, but the man kept insisting he was John Doe.

“I said, ‘All right,’” Jarrell recalled, and then filled out the man’s fingerprint card, which, in Michigan, the man had to sign. He did, and Jarrell took it back.

“And I looked at it, and I said, ‘Who’s this?’”

The man had signed his actual name.

“He hung his head, and when we ran his real name through the computer, it came back with felony warrants,” which might explain why he was trying to hide his identity.