Pet Focus:

We all need a helping hand at times, and cats are no different. A sweet girl named Sassy is hoping someone who understands that will come to her rescue – and soon! Sassy is a beautiful, 4-year-old calico; she recently lost her home because she had a hard time getting along with her kitty roommates. But it’s really not Sassy’s fault! She is simply the type of cat who prefers to have you all to herself. After all, from Sassy’s perspective, it’s all about being your companion, and she’s desperately hoping someone will give her a second chance to become the best (and only) feline friend a person could have. Sassy is healthy, spayed, and loves to have her luxurious coat petted; she just needs the right environment to shine!

Sassy currently resides at United Animal Friends’ Kitty City at Petco in Prescott. Visiting hours are from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays through Fridays, as well as 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays. As the UAF Superstar of the Week, Sassy’s adoption fee is $40 to a UAF-approved home. If you have questions about wonderful Sassy, you can call Ruth at 379-1088 or visit the UAF website, UnitedAnimalFriends.org.



UAF is always in need of foster homes for dogs and cats, as well as volunteers for its many programs. Interested animal lovers should contact UAF volunteer coordinator Jann at 602-402-7404 or jannkpamperspets@gmail. If you would like to foster a cat or dog, please call 778-2924. Donations for UAF’s foster program can be sent to United Animal Friends, P.O. Box 11133, Prescott, AZ 86304 or can be made online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Contributions help with spaying/neutering, medical care and food for fostered pets.