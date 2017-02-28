Pet Focus: Yavapai Humane Society - Lemon

My name is Lemon and I’m a beautiful 6-year-old Catahoula Leopard dog at Yavapai Humane Society, ready for my forever home. I am also a “Pet of the Week,” which means my adoption fee is waived this week!

Are you my family? I was a stray who gave birth to eight pups my first day, a few months ago. I was a good mom at my foster’s house and all my pups have been adopted. Now, someone needs to take good care of me! I will be a great hiking partner and I am full of loving energy.

Meet me at the Adoptions Center at 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott or call 928-445-2666. I am vaccinated, spayed and microchipped.