Pet Focus: Circle L - Willow

My name is Willow, I’m a 7-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix. I am a very mellow girl that loves to take her walks. My previous owner became very ill and couldn’t take care of me anymore so she called the people at Circle L Ranch Animal Rescue to help out. I like it here with all the dogs, but would really love to have a family of my own. I am a little overweight, but with the proper diet and some good exercise I will lose a few pounds in no time. Oh, and the best thing about me is I have the most beautiful blue eyes. Please come out and meet me and I’m sure you’ll fall in love. Call Circle L Ranch at 928-273-7005, and tell them you would like to give Willow a new forever home.