Pet Focus: Catty Shack- Lightning

Hi, I’m Lightning. Wonder why they gave me that name? You guessed it...I love to zoom around and play. I am a long-haired kitten who was rescued with my two siblings from outside. We had a bit of a rough beginning but now we are on track and ready for homes. Our approximate DOB is September 2016. Come by the Catty Shack to meet my brother, my sister and myself. We are open at 609 S. Granite St. Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you can’t adopt at this time we can also use responsible volunteers and experienced fosters. Our website is cattyshackrescue.org or find us on Facebook and Instagram at cattyshackrescue.