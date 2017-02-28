Letter: Lawmakers at work

EDITOR:

OK folks, your Republican Congress at work:

Overturned:

— A rule that prohibited dumping coal mining debri into nearby streams;

— A rule that kept 75,000 Soc. Security recipients that are so severely mentally impaired that they are deemed not able to take care of their own affairs but now they can have firearm;

— A rule that required financial advisors for retirement accounts to work in the best interests of the client;

— A rule requiring federal contractors to disclose labor & worker safety violations;

— A rule that sought to limit methane emissions into the environment on public lands when they burn off natural gas during drilling operations. Overturned a rule requiring oil, gas, & mineral firms to disclose payments to foreign governments.

Next on the chopping block is rolling back Dodd-Frank legislation, mild regulation of big banks that was enacted in response to the meltdown of 2007.

When they say they are getting rid of “burdensome” regulations, a lot of people think in the abstract, as in getting rid of extra paper-work or bureaucracy, “job killing” as the GOP likes to say. But look at the actual regulations which are designed to safeguard public safety, health, etc.

Wendy Paton-Beaupre

Prescott