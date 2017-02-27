Zoo asks for help naming its lemur

Related Story Donate unused, unwanted items to benefit zoo

A homeless baby lemur now calls Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary his official residence, but he has no official name.

The young lemur was found living on the streets with his owner, and the Arizona Game & Fish Department contacted the Zoo about permanently housing him. He arrived about a month ago and, so far, is happy with his new home and lemur friends currently residing at HPZS.

Although little is known about this young lemur’s life, he is about 7 months old, of normal weight and appears to be in good health, said Alex Schopp, marketing manager at the zoo.

His first days were spent in quarantine while the zoo’s veterinarian gave the necessary vaccinations and health tests.

HPZS has a family group of four lemurs already within the animal collection. The hope was to introduce him to this existing family and learn if they would accept him. Lemurs form tight familial bonds and often reject new members.

“This process can be challenging and involves a slow introductory process to allow him, as well as the other lemurs, to acclimate to each other before being allowed full contact with each other,” Schopp explained.

The staff worked tirelessly, and successfully integrated him into the population.

“It’s now been a few weeks, and they’ve all been cohabitating nicely,” he said.

Now the zoo is calling on the public’s help to provide him a name. It is running online polls on both its Facebook and Twitter pages until Friday, March 17.

The final four nominees are Oliver, Pogo, Spock and Theo. People can go to either Facebook or Twitter and vote for their favorite name. The votes will be tallied March 17 at 4 p.m. and this lemur will have a new name.

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary is located at 1403 Heritage Park Road, off Willow Creek Road in Prescott. For more information, visit heritageparkzoo.org or call 928-778-4242.

Related Stories