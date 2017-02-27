Sports briefly, Feb. 27, 2017

LOCAL GOLF RESULTS

THE ANTELOPE HILLS MEN’S GOLF CLUB played its Feb. 20 tournament on the South Course at Antelope Hills in Prescott using the ‘Stableford Format,’ which awards points for pars, birdies and eagles. In the first flight, the high gross went to Don Hardy, with Dan Medina taking second. High net went to Mark McGrath, followed by Ken Appletree. In the second flight, Bill Rathbun grabbed high gross, followed by Bryan Elliott. Taking high net was Tom Tietz, with Jim Peoples coming in second. On Feb. 22, the Club played on the North Course with the format being ‘Medal Play.’ In the first flight, shooting a low gross of 74 was Don Hardy, followed by Bill Hargrave. Shooting a 64 for low net was Andy Ozols, with Bill Huth taking second. In the second flight, Hank Becker fired a 79, followed by Mark McGrath. Chuck Elsberry shot a 62 for low net, with Dave Sobotka taking second. In the third flight, firing an 84 was Jim Knight, with Bob Durick following him. A 66 was good for low net for Jim Kilbourne, with Bryan Elliott taking second. To join the Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club, which is conducting its membership drive, visit ahmgc.com or call 928-458-5212.

PLAY OF THE DAY WAS ‘CIRCLE 9’ for the Antelope Hills Ladies’ Golf Association Feb. 23 on the South Course in Prescott. Winners were as follows. In the First Flight, they were Judi Meinholz (first place, 28.5 score) and Greta Burbridge (runner-up, 30.5). In the Second Flight, they were Kathy Wherley (first place, 27 score) and Sharon Moore (runner-up, 31). Closest to the pin winners were Karen Jennings (hole No. 5) and Meinholz (hole No. 11). Low gross of the week went to Greta Burbridge (90 score) and there was a three-way tie for low net of the week among Shari Koch, Meinholz and Susie Savoini (72).

THE FORMAT AT QUAILWOOD GREENS MEN’S CLUB Feb. 22 was ‘individual net & gross’ on the course near Dewey. The winners were: ‘A’ flight… 1st gross – Stewart Hopkins; 1st net – John Decker; 2nd gross – Mike Tucker; 2nd net – Moe Peloquin. ‘B’ flight… 1st gross – Stan Skura; 1st net – Dale Hunt; 2nd gross – Ron Klein; 2nd net – Bob Meuers. ‘C’ flight… 1st gross – Dan Wildes; 1st net – Frank Knowles; 2nd gross – Greg Schumacher; 2nd net – Darryll Walton. Closest to the pin winners were: Justin Barr (hole No. 2); Nels Lundgren (No. 3); Ken Kies (Nos. 5 and 7); Don Excell (No. 11); Stewart Hopkins (No. 13) and Dale Hunt (No. 16).

PLAY OF THE DAY FOR PRESCOTT GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB’S MEN’S CLUB was ‘4-Man Team Best Ball, 123-321’ Feb. 22 on the course near Dewey. The four-man grouping of Randy Haynes, Jim Klise, Don Brehm and a blind-draw golfer shot a total score of minus-19.

GIRLS’ SOFTBALL: SAND SNAKES TRYOUT MARCH 5 IN PRESCOTT

THE ARIZONA SAND SNAKES GIRLS’ SOFTBALL TRAVELING TEAM will be conducting an open tryout from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Heritage Park Field No. 2 in Prescott. We have timed this event to occur right after PGSA wraps up its skills assessment, which begins at 10 a.m. the same day. We will compete in the 12U division again this year and are looking for around five players to fill positions that were left vacant due to players moving up to 14U. We are a tournament softball team and travel to tournaments throughout Arizona other Southwestern states. We have already qualified for the NSA Western National tournament here in Prescott in July. – Submitted by Michael Tessman

CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT MARCH 17 AT ANTELOPE HILLS

THE EIGHTH ANNUAL LEPRECHAUN CHARITY OPEN golf tournament will be played on Friday, March 17, at Antelope Hills Golf Course’s South Course in Prescott with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Sponsored by the Antelope Hills Men’s Golf Club, the tournament plans to donate $2,000 to Prescott Area Shelter Services (PASS). The tournament will be a four-person scramble. Entry fee is $55 per person and includes green fees, cart, range balls and buffet lunch. There will be $1,400 in prizes paid out in multiple categories, including long drive, closest to the pin, shortest putt, longest putt, and gross and net team scores. Your entry fee includes a Hole-In-One contest for a new Ford Mustang from Galpin Ford. The entry deadline is Monday, March 15. Entry forms are available at: http://leprechauncharityopen.ahmgc.com/ (not AHGC). Questions may be directed to Joe Gouveia at 928-830-0625. Your participation helps those in need! Since opening in 2009, Prescott Area Shelter Services has served about 1,700 homeless women, children and families, with a 90 percent transition rate into permanent housing. Donations help ensure that the shelters remain open year-round, serving military vets, families, women and children in the area into the future. Additional contributions to PASS are welcome.

PRIMAVERA OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT APRIL 4 AT CAPITAL CANYON CLUB

THE PRIMAVERA OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT will be played at the historic Capital Canyon Club course in Prescott. The tournament will be Tuesday, April 4. The 4-player team scramble format will begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with continental breakfast. A Mexican buffet luncheon will follow the tournament. The tax-deductible entry fee is $125 per player and includes greens fees, cart, range balls, prizes and lunch. There will be prizes on all par-threes, including a cash prize of $5,000 for a hole-in-one, plus many special events during the course of play. Call Carol Darrow at 928-445-5382 for an entry form and information. The entry deadline is March 27. Early registration is encouraged.

ROUGHSTOCK RODEO CAMP APRIL 22 AT PRESCOTT RODEO GROUNDS

THE PROFESSIONAL RODEO COWBOYS ASSOCIATION (PRCA) will be playing host to a free roughstock rodeo camp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds. Those of all abilities ages 8 and older are welcome. Students must pre-register to participate, as limited spots are available. To register for the PRCA Championship Rodeo Camp, register online at: www.prorodeo.com/youthrodeo.aspx. PRCA representatives say these camps are great for beginners and highly beneficial for advanced riders. “Don’t miss a chance to learn from ProRodeo’s Best,” they add. Free one-day rodeo day camps offer instruction in bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding. Participants will learn about safety techniques and correct spurring moves; have their riding equipment checked/fixed; learn chute procedures and how to handle livestock; work with pickup men and receive an overall review of the rodeo business. No live buck-outs. For more information, call PRCA membership development director Julie Jutten at 719-528-4729 or email her at: jjutten@prorodeo.com.

TENNIS OFFERINGS AT PRESCOTT ATHLETIC CLUB

CATHY LOW is offering tennis lessons, clinics and drills at the Prescott Athletic Club, 1 Kingswood Drive. For more information, call Low at 928-308-1008 or email her at: pclow@cableone.net.