Letter: Question sources

EDITOR:

In response to a recent article by Mr. Nigel Reynolds, (Jan. 31, in The Daily Courier: Our readers speak...), he starts by quickly stating his distaste for President Trump by claiming that Trump’s supporters are declining and that he is tired of seeing his photo in the news.

I question his sources on this. Whose statistics say his supporters are declining? The liberal left? And of course his picture is in the news. He is the President of the United States.



He goes on to compare President Trump’s “baggage” to former candidate Hillary Clinton, but then says hers is no longer relevant. I’m sorry, but her being a proven security risk with her unsecured emails and her questionable ethics regarding the Clinton Foundation donors and quid pro quo, I’d say it is still very much relevant.



He says that the GOP & President Trump will cancel Obamacare as soon as he takes office without a replacement. Both President Trump and the GOP have repeatedly stated that they will not cancel it without a replacement in place and will not leave the American people without coverage. Mr. Reynolds says it’s going to be a “bumpy ride,” and I agree that it will, for the far left, those who refuse to accept the real facts as they are and continue to only see and hear only what they want to.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Mr. Bob Lynne disputes whether Islamic terrorists are a real threat to our nation. It was President Obama who identified the seven Islamic nations listed as terrorist nations that pose a threat to our nation, not President Trump.



He accuses Trump of creating “fake” news when it has been shown that the liberal left news agencies are actually guilty of “fake news.” He is correct when he states “the legitimate press is an important pillar in our democracy.” It is important to keep us informed and to keep our government in check, but it needs to remain unbiased and truthful. Whatever happened to story fact-checking and integrity in the press?

Rich J. McMillan

Prescott