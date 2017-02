EDITOR:

The front page photo of the Muslim woman’s head draped in an American flag hijab is an offense to all patriotic citizens.

Respect for the flag includes not using it as clothing. I get the point of the photo, “freedom” but think the point could have been made with a Muslim woman holding an American flag.

Freedom includes a right to protest, but demonstrators need to observe taste and respect if they intend to make an effective statement.

Connie Thacker

Prescott