Letter: Fake facts, fake argument

EDITOR:

The column by R.F. Buz Williams on Feb. 17 was misdirected, assuming it wasn’t intentionally deceptive. There were so many false “facts,” so many distortions, it’s hard to know where to begin.

Frankly it’s tiresome to address attacks unrelated to the disastrous Trump Administration, but for the sake of truth—something Democrats value—I feel compelled to respond.

His first claim that a “2011 study by some professors at George Mason University and Old Dominion University who used extensive survey data to estimate that 6.4 percent of the nation’s non-citizens voted in 2008 and that 2.2 percent voted in 2010” has been debunked by Harvard University researchers who said their data was misused. Here’s their rebuttal: http://www.factcheck.org/2016/10/trumps-bogus-voter-fraud-claims/

Another section on “noncitizens” was also inaccurate, as this story shows: http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0261379415001420

Anyone who has done their research on voter fraud from nonpartisan, objective sources, knows that the “700 fraud convictions” are absurd and unrelated to immigrants. FactCheck.org found that less than a dozen cases since 2000 were valid. Also, USA Today found that most could have been prevented by voter ID, which most polling locations already require. Here’s a Media Matters article debunking it: http://mediamatters.org/blog/2016/12/01/wsj-op-ed-rehashes-discredited-evidence-fearmonger-about-noncitizen-voting/214678

One thing Williams has in common with Trump is that he is willing to use any discredited statements to bolster his argument, truth be damned.

Trump quotes individuals on Twitter with no credentials whatsoever as “sources” for his facts. He calls advisors in the middle of the night to ask the question of whether a strong dollar is a good or bad thing — by the way, it’s a “good” thing and it’s been this country’s policy for decades.

Trump reminds me of Chance, the character in the movie “Being There,” who is mistaken for being profound because he is actually talking about gardening.

Trump spouts off on foreign relations issues with an obvious ignorance that has put the world on edge, from Taiwan’s relations with China to Israel’s two-state policy. He makes pronouncements with no idea of what chaos he creates in his wake.

Clearly, Williams has the president he deserves, but those of us who want a stable, economically sound future, are rightfully alarmed at the parade of ignorance and false “facts” that are constantly being touted. It’s time to fight back.

Toni Denis

Prescott