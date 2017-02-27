Embry-Riddle softball splits home series

Kaila Romero had four hits to lead the Embry-Riddle softball team to doubleheader split with Goshen College on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles (3-13, 0-0 Cal-Pac) earned a 7-3 victory in game one, but dropped game two 5-2.

“I think we were a little bit of a rollercoaster today,” Embry-Riddle head coach Marie Thomason said. “We could do better being more consistent every inning, every pitch.”

Despite the split and slow start to the season, Thomason said she still has immense confidence in her team to do well this spring.

“We learn from our failures and get better every time we step out on the field,” Thomason said. “I really believe that we have a good chance of being in the top three in Conference.”

In game one, Embry-Riddle got off to a rough start, allowing two Goshen runs to score in the top of the first. The Eagles answered back with one of their own runs in the bottom of the first, and returned to the field with impeccable defense, allowing only three baserunners over the next four innings.

Freshman Taylor Szethmary and sophomore Liann Ruth started the third off with back-to-back walks, and sophomore Erica Jex beat out a bunt to load the bases with no outs.

Samantha Nelson, Hannah DeLuna and Kaila Romero all tallied RBIs in the inning.

The Eagles pushed another run across the plate in the bottom of the fifth, but Goshen answered back with their own run in the top of the sixth.

However, the Maple Leaves could not get a rally going late, and Embry-Riddle finished with a 7-3 victory.

The Eagles started out hot in their second game, getting a three-up three-down inning and scoring a single run on hits by sophomore Katey Moore, Romero, and senior Makenzie Hospodka.

Goshen’s Sandra Rodriguez and Jenna Thompson landed some hits in the top of the second inning to tie the game at 1-1.

The Maple Leaves had a huge third inning, scoring three runs off four consecutive stand-up doubles from Emily Namisnak, Brooke Maes, Sandra Rodriguez and Sydney Stein.

Goshen’s Candace Sutter had an RBI in the top of the fourth that Embry-Riddle did not answer, but Szathmary pushed one run in the fifth on a double.

Embry-Riddle held Goshen for the rest of the game, but the Eagles did not record any more runs for the rest of the game either, and dropped the second game 5-2.

Romero was 4 for 6 throughout both games.

“I was just seeing it today,” Romero said. “I implemented the ‘yes, yes, no’ swing technique.”

When asked about her team’s future this season, Romero had a similar mentality her coach has.

“I’m really hoping we get either first in conference or get pretty close in conference.”

Olivia Ramos pitched the first game for the Eagles, but didn’t take all the credit for the win.

“I know I had my team to back me up. I really felt that they were there for me,” Ramos said.

Haley Parson is a sports stringer for The Daily Courier. Follow her on Twitter at @Haley_Parson22.