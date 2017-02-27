To drive, or not to drive? That is the question facing many older residents

There are few upper age limits on driving in Arizona. For those who are getting older and where safety is becoming a concern, it’s not easy to give up driving and the sense of independence that comes with it.

Every Arizona driver’s license expires on an individual’s 65th birthday. Until then, drivers need only new photos every 12 years.

Starting at 65, drivers must renew every five years, with a vision test each time. At age 70, renewal can no longer be done by mail.

These are some of the only hard-and-fast rules the Arizona Department of Transportation directly requires of drivers to keep records up to date and make sure people still have the ability to drive safely.

Further action for determining whether or not a person is mentally and physically capable of driving safely is taken only when reported by a third party. Otherwise, the decision on how long to drive — if at all — is left up to each driver’s discretion.



“It is the driver’s responsibility; or it is someone in the public, such as a family member or doctor, who can report a driver’s medical condition,” ADOT spokesman Doug Nick said.



The Motor Vehicle Department hasn’t put in place more checkpoints for aging drivers because age is not necessarily a clear indicator on whether or not someone is a capable driver.

“You could have a 90-year-old person who is in excellent physical, mental condition who may need very few, if any, corrective measures like glasses, and who may be a better driver than someone who is far younger because he or she is more cautious,” Nick said.

Take 85-year-old Alice Herod, for example.

She often has a caregiver help her with day-to-day tasks, but that hasn’t stopped her from driving regularly.

“In Chino, I go all over the place,” Herod said. “The drugstore, grocery store, wherever.”

She did, however, begin limiting her driving slightly ever since she started getting the occasional dizzy spell due to high blood pressure.

That meant not driving to Colorado by herself this year like she has in previous years and no longer driving as a volunteer for People Who Care, a nonprofit organization in Prescott that matches volunteers with enrolled clients in the community who need help to continue living independently.

Aside from the dizzy spells, which she said have subsided in recent months, Herod has good eyesight, a sound mind and decent mobility. Therefore, she doesn’t foresee having to give up driving anytime too soon.

“I’m not ready yet and I don’t really think anybody has said I needed to,” she said.

“Her eyes are better than mine,” her caregiver, Jamie Estrella, said.

Not everyone is so fortunate, however. Fritzi Mevis, executive director of People Who Care, frequently deals with people of all ages who have to limit or give up their driving privileges for one reason or another.



“The most difficult thing in the aging process is losing your independence,” Mevis said. “Just this morning, one of our clients told us ‘the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is to learn to un-drive.’”

Because the decision to stop driving is so difficult, it is common for people to continue driving despite the danger it poses to themselves and others.

“My dad drove long after he shouldn’t have been driving,” Herod said. “We all tried telling him. He’d even drive on the wrong side of the street sometimes.”

If a relative or friend is not willing to listen to reason regarding their driving, there is the option to report them to ADOT.

On the Arizona Department of Transportation’s website is a medical review page (http://bit.ly/2mwIVgV) that allows anyone who has knowledge of a person’s medical status to report them as an unsafe driver.

If ADOT believes the report is something they need to take action on, they send the driver a request for medical review.

This requires them to go into a motor vehicle division office and retake the standard written, road and eye test everyone goes through to get their driver’s license in the first place.

If a driver does not respond to the medical review letter within 45 days, their license can be suspended or revoked until they do so.

Requiring people to retest is one way of making sure people are being realistic with themselves about their driving ability, but Capt. George Manera of the Arizona Department of Public Safety in Yavapai County, prefers not to force people’s hands.

“I wish people would make that decision on their own,” Manera said.