Donate unused, unwanted items to benefit zoo

Every year, Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary holds a massive yard sale to benefit its animals and educational programs. This year’s event takes place on three days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 31 to April 2, at the Zoo. No admission is required to visit the sale.

“This is a fun and unique way to engage with our community — both by collecting donations of unwanted household items and for guests to find some neat treasures when they visit,” said Alex Schopp, marketing director.



Donations to the sale are tax-deductible. Schopp said any and all items in decent shape can be dropped off at the zoo any day of the week between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. He can arrange pick-ups for larger items. “All of these donations will go such a long way towards ensuring the continuation of the many programs we facilitate,” he said.

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary is located at 1403 Heritage Park Road, off Willow Creek Road in Prescott. For more information, visit heritageparkzoo.org or call 928-778-4242.