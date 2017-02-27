Czech zoo welcomes baby Indian rhinoceros (see video)

PLZEN, Czech Republic (AP) — A zoo in the Czech Republic has welcomed a new baby rhinoceros.

The Indian rhino was born Feb. 5 at Zoo Plzen, 95 kilometers (60 miles) west of Prague.

She weighed around 47 kilograms (104 pounds) at birth and is now up to 70 kilograms (154 pounds.) The zoo hasn't decided what to name her.

Her mother, Manjula, was pregnant for 485 days, but zoo officials said the birth itself was quick and uneventful. She's now one of 74 Indian rhinos in zoos across Europe.

You can watch the new arrival (and her parents) on the zoo's webcam.

