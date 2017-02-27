County to consider jail tax this week

County supervisors once again will examine whether to ask voters for a continuation of the quarter-cent sales tax that has funded the county jail since voters approved it in 2000. The tax ends in 2020, but the operating costs continue.

The supervisors meet at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, at the County Administration Services Building, 1015 Fair St., Prescott. The public is welcome to attend.

During budget talks earlier this year, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors reviewed the history of the Prescott and Verde Valley facilities, expenditures and revenues, and the Chinn Planning, Inc. study and recommendations.

The sales tax supplies nearly half of the jail system budget, which stands at $17.9 million this fiscal year. Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher said he is seeing higher populations in the jail this winter when the number of inmates is usually at its lowest. Regular audits indicate no issues with overcrowding and Mascher said he wants to keep it that way.

The board will discuss asking voters for an extension of the current sales tax and the possibility of increasing that to a half-cent sales tax. No action is taken during study sessions.

Also on the agenda:

• Presentation of the Golden Plate awards.

• Hearing for liquor license for Arizona Cider, LLC.

• Possible approval of continued operation of American Legion Post 139 in Crown King.