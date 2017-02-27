Column: An open letter to Milo Yiannopoulos

Milo, you blew it. You had it made, being such a young guy. You could have continued in the same role for decades and you would have made a ridiculous amount of money.

All you had to do was follow the rules:

Stick to the GOP talking points of the day Anger liberals. I mean really anger them. Get them frothing at the mouth. The angrier you make them, the more money you’ll make.

And that’s pretty much it. I mean, look at Ann Coulter.

As the 16-year-old Canadian girl who killed your career told Vox about modern conservatives: “You’ve seen it essentially become full of awfulness and all about attacking the left and not about actual principles. It has nothing to do with conservative ideology so much as it has with opposing the leftists.”

Such a sad statement for a philosophy was started and fine-tuned by such intellectual heavyweights as Edmund Burke, Alexander Hamilton and Russell Kirk.

It is more important today that you drive liberals crazy, and Milo, you were terrific at that. But perhaps, that is what led to your downfall. To rise so quickly you had to say outrageous things. You probably didn’t believe half of that nonsense you said, but it earned you the cushy job at Breitbart, a book deal, speaking engagements, fame and fortune.

All you had to do was more of the same, just like Coulter.

But when your entire shtick is to be outrageous, well, you risk going too far. Your comments about pedophilia being the prime example.

I read those comments, which were made during podcasts in 2015 and 2016. They were actually more nuanced than your usual crazy rants. They also sounded deeply personal, especially when you talked about yourself as a minor and an older man.

But the public that made you famous doesn’t really do nuance. And in no world is it acceptable to say it is alright for older men to engage in sexual relations with 13-year-olds. You have finally done the impossible, uniting liberals and conservatives for a brief moment so all could condemn you.

It cost you your speaking engagement at the Conservative Political Action Conference meeting last week, it cost you your $250,000 book deal, and it cost you your job at Breitbart.

And that’s just the start. You could have made millions over the coming decades if you would have just focused on angering liberals.

Maybe you will rebound from this, though it’s hard to see how. But Americans love to give second chances. I would suggest, after staying out of the public spotlight for a bit, that you return as more of an intellectual. Be a conservative who thinks about the issues and brings new ideas to the table.

Be willing to criticize your own when it’s appropriate, and compliment the other side when they deserve it. Do more than just regurgitate the GOP talking points for the day and take cheap shots at Democrats.

Be a David Brooks, an Andrew Sullivan, or a George Will. Don’t be another Ann Coulter.