College Hoops Rundown: Guy, Perrantes help No. 23 Virginia upset No. 5 North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia coach Tony Bennett took the blames for a poor approach in No. 23 Virginia’s 24-point loss at No. 5 North Carolina nine days ago.

On Monday night, he gave his team the credit for make a new approach work in a 53-43 victory against the Tar Heels.

Kyle Guy scored 17 points, London Perrantes had 13 and the Cavaliers used a small lineup to neutralize the Tar Heels’ size advantage. It produced the lowest-scoring game for North Carolina in Roy Williams’ 14 years as coach, and the lowest overall since 1979.

“We made a commitment about three weeks ago or two weeks ago that we’re just going to be a better defensive team by the end of the year,” said Bennett, whose team had already ranked as the stingiest scoring defense in the country much of the year. “We just have to be.”

Against the Tar Heels, the smaller, quicker lineup forced 12 first-half turnovers and freshmen sharpshooters Guy and Ty Jerome gave Perrantes to offensive lift Virginia needed, hitting all four of the Cavaliers’ first-half 3-pointers as they took a 27-23 lead into the locker room.

The Tar Heels (25-6, 13-4) got within 40-39 with 9:26 left, but Perrantes made back-to-back 3s, rousing the crowd at John Paul Jones Arena to deafening levels. When Jack Salt added a putback that lingered on the rim, then dropped, the outcome seemed certain.

Guy, who got his second straight start, has energized the offense. He scored 19 in a victory at North Carolina State on Saturday.

“If he’s hitting shots and we can get him going quick, we’re going to find him. We’re able to get in the lane and make drives and kicks or we have any sets we run for him, if he’s able to get going, he spaces and opens the floor for a lot of people,” said Devon Hall, who scored 11.

North Carolina, averaging 86.2 points, scored just four points in the game’s last 9:26.

“Tonight I don’t think it was as much what we did wrong as much as how good their defense was,” Williams said.

The Tar Heels, who had won four straight, were led by Joel Berry II with 12 points. ACC player of the year contender Justin Jackson managed just seven points after missing seven of 10 shots, and the team shot just 35.4 points (17 for 48). They were 4 for 16 from 3.

After ending their longest losing streak since Bennett’s first year on Saturday , Isaiah Wilkins thinks Virginia is rebounding well.

“It’s just one win,” he said. “One win changes a lot for the confidence. We got the win at N.C. State and guys are back shooting the ball. We got a swagger back and a little confidence back.”

Motley 23 points for No. 11 Baylor to beat No. 10 WVU 71-62

WACO, Texas (AP) — Johnathan Motley scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime and 11th-ranked Baylor won its home finale 71-62 over 10th-ranked West Virginia on Monday night.

The Bears (24-6, 11-6 Big 12) avenged a 21-point loss at West Virginia on Jan. 10, which came after Baylor had won its first 15 games and reached No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time in school history.

Jo Lual-Acuil added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor, which ended the game with a 30-13 run over the final 9 minutes. Al Freeman had 12 with a pair of 3-pointers in the closing stretch.

Jevon Carter had 18 points and nine rebounds for West Virginia (23-7, 11-6).

The Mountaineers led 49-41 when Carter made a jumper with 9:04 left, and didn’t score again until Carter’s nifty basket 3 minutes later when he drove, stopped, twisted and then scored with a short jumper. That put them ahead for the last time.

Between those Carter baskets, Baylor scored nine points in a row for its first lead of the second half. Motley had seven of those, including a two-handed slam that became a three-point play after he was fouled and another tough inside basket. Lual-Acuil converted a miss by Motley into a touch inside basket.

When Carter finally scored again put WVU up 51-50, Lual-Acuil had another inside basket before Ishmail Wainwright, the lone Baylor senior playing his final home game, had a steal and breakaway layup.

Tarik Phillip had 12 points and Elijah Macon 11 for the Mountaineers.

No. 1 Kansas rallies to beat Oklahoma 73-63 on Senior Night

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Frank Mason III scored 23 points in his final game at Allen Fieldhouse, Devonte Graham hit a series of crucial 3-pointers in the second half and top-ranked Kansas rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Oklahoma 73-63 on Monday night.

Graham finished with 16 points and Josh Jackson had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Big 12 champion Jayhawks (27-3, 15-2), who trailed 54-42 before finishing the game on a 31-11 run.

The Sooners (10-19, 4-13) were poised to spring a big upset on the day the Jayhawks ascended to No. 1 for the first time this season. But after they took their biggest lead with just over 10 minutes to go, Mason got the comeback started with a nifty basket inside.

He added a steal moments later to set up Lagerald Vick’s 3-pointer, and Jackson scored before Graham hit back-to-back shots from beyond the arc. And when Mason added another basket moments later, the Jayhawks had put together a 17-2 charge that gave them a 64-58 lead with about 5 minutes left.

Kansas slowly drew away to make senior night memorable for Mason, big man Landen Lucas and reserve guard Tyler Self, whose father — Kansas coach Bill Self — called him “my favorite Jayhawk of all time.”

Outlaw’s career night carries Hokies past No. 25 Miami

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Ty Outlaw scored a career-high 24 points to lead Virginia Tech to a 66-61 victory over No. 25 Miami on Monday night.

Outlaw, who was averaging 5.0 points per game, set a school record with eight 3-pointers for the Hokies (21-8, 10-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their third straight game and fifth in the last six. Virginia Tech also moved to 15-1 at home this season.

Miami (20-9, 10-7), which moved into The Associated Press’ Top 25 for the first time this season earlier in the day, led 50-48 with just under seven minutes to go.

However, the Hokies went on a 12-4 run to take the lead for good. Virginia Tech scored on five straight possessions, with the final five points coming on a 3-pointer by Outlaw and a dunk by Zach LeDay for a 60-54 lead with 2:11 remaining. Virginia Tech then made 6 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final 1:05 to hold off the Hurricanes.