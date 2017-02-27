70 more miles added to Greater Prescott Trails

In 2008, a group of citizens, forest users, and local, state and federal government entities collaborated on a project to understand what recreation activities visitors enjoyed and where demand was not being met.

This group concluded that Prescott National Forest and local government partners should focus on building and maintaining sustainable recreation infrastructure, i.e. trails and trailheads.



PNF District Ranger Sarah Tomsky, Bradshaw District, signed the final decision for the Greater Prescott Trails Plan, Mid-Term Project No. 1 this past month, which adds about 70 miles of trails in and around the Prescott Basin area.

The additional trails include 60 non-motorized and 10 motorized. The project adopts about 30 miles of unauthorized trails with reroutes to address natural resource concerns; construction of up to 40 miles of new trails; improvement and enlargement of six trailheads; and the creation of two new trailheads.

The Forest Service currently is finishing 20 miles of new and redesigned trails authorized through the Greater Prescott Trails Short-Term project, including three bike trails: Firewater, Piglet and Honey Bucket.

The immediate area around Prescott now provides more than 300 miles in the trail system. The process involved taking suggestions for new trail routes, trail re-routes. New or improved trailheads were mapped, discussed, analyzed by resource specialists, revised, analyzed again, and submitted for public comment.

Workers will decommission and obliterate about 35 miles of unnecessary, unsustainable and/or duplicate trails.

“We are lucky to live an area with such an engaged community that wants to be an active part of land management and stewardship,” Tomsky said.

The Mid-Term Project No. 2 will use a $300,000 grant from the Arizona State Parks Off Highway Vehicle decal fun to begin an additional 30 miles of single-track motorized trails in the Seven Mile Gulch area near Lynx Lake off Walker Road.



Long-term projects may include connecting the Black Canyon National Recreation Trail to the Prescott Circle Trail, which consists of more than 40 miles of trail through the Bradshaw Mountains. This would connect the north side of Phoenix to Prescott by a single track trail.

This year PNF also plans to complete an analysis to connect the Black Canyon Trail from north of Mayer to the Verde River, and establish a system of trails outside of Cottonwood.

Most all of the trail building is done by volunteers and trail user organizations.

“Now that we have 70 more miles to build and maintain, please consider volunteering your time to help make and keep our trail system the best it can be,” Tomsky said.

To volunteer, contact Tony Papa at tpapa@fs.fed.us or 928-777-2216. Information on the Greater Prescott Trails Planning can be obtained at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=48048. For PNF recreation information, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/prescott/recreation, or at the Bradshaw Ranger District office, 344 S. Cortez St., Prescott.