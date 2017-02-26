Woman leaves children behind in crashed car when fleeing from police

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police say a woman left two children behind in her car when she ran from police following a crash in Fargo.

Authorities say the 35-year-old woman collided with another vehicle overnight Thursday, fled on foot and broke into a nearby home in an attempt to hide from police.

KFGO (http://bit.ly/2kUfysC ) reports a tip from a citizen led police to the home where she was hiding. She was taken to jail after she was medically cleared where she's being held on possible drunken driving charges, fleeing and breaking into the home. Police say the woman has previously been charged with drunken driving. No one involved in the crash was seriously injured.