Rants & Raves for Feb. 26, 2017

Eagle Ridge neighborhood residents, your flag on Rosser is in tatters and the light does not shine on it at night. Please have your homeowners association fix this ASAP.

If Chik-fil-A doesn’t want to come to Prescott, let’s get a Jersey Mikes! They have wonderful subs and are a franchise here in Arizona.

In 2 years legislators and the Governor run for re-election. That is the time to demand further action from the state. The city caved way too early. The voted-down 0.55 tax hike got us Tier 3 reforms. Vote NO again!

Ha ha ha ... scared people have been saying we will not have Social Security for the next year for the past 25 years!

Anyone who does not see the major news agencies as being anti-Christian and anti-Republican, simply, are wearing blinders!

Highest graduation rate in history and too many graduates cannot do basic math, know almost no US history, can’t make change, and can’t locate South Korea on a map.

The intersection at Willow Lake Road and Prescott Lakes Parkway is becoming increasingly dangerous due to the large amount of traffic, particularly for those turning left onto Willow Lake Road. Need some kind of traffic control SOON!

Civil asset forfeiture is clearly and obviously unconstitutional.

To the sorry thief who stole my aftermarket $20 Nissan Frontier antenna – karma will get you. Good luck with that.

How about some lane lines on Highway 69, Gurley Street, and Robert Road. It’s like driving using the Braille method. It is not safe at night at all. Just a little white paint!

Isn’t it interesting our state legislators complain when they believe the federal government is telling the state what they can and cannot do, yet the state believes they can tell the local cities what they can and cannot do.

