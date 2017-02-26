Obituary: James (Jim) Robertson

James (Jim) Robertson, 73, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away quietly on Feb. 13, 2017, with his wife Judy by his side.

Jim was born on March 22, 1943, to Isabel Forsyth and Alexander Robertson in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. His father passed away when he was very young, so his mother moved with his older brother to California to try to start a new life. Jim later joined them in southern California where he made a life for himself in construction and sales and later met his first wife Bonnie. They raised four children, Lisa, Sean, Denise and Michelle.

He moved his family to Prescott, Arizona, in 1979 where he was a salesman for Presco Electric and General Electric. His passion was the ponies and he loved the mathematics of the sport. He also loved to invent and create new things.

Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Bonnie; both his parents; and his granddaughter, Kylee. He leaves behind his wife, Judy Robertson; brothers, Alex Robertson and DeWayne Buice; daughter, Lisa Myers (Mark); son, Sean Griffith (Noemi); daughters, Denise Robertson and Michelle Morgan (Scott); grandchildren, Ryan Myers (Cyndi), Melissa Hermosillo (Dominic), Peter Fuerte, Nicolette Cole (Tory), Brianna Bentham (Thomas), Ryon Morgan, Makinsey White (Chris), Kaiti Robertson, Brennan Talbot, Morgyn Morgan, Brady Morgan, Aaryn Morgan and Maegyn Morgan; great grandchildren, Dominic, Angelina, Skyler, Kaylee, Wyatt, Raedyn, CambreElla, Dillon, Xander, Braylon and Lucaas. No services are planned at this time.

