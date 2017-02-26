NAZ Suns hit 17 3-pointers to shock D-League leader Los Angeles

Xavier Silas scored 18 points on five 3-pointers, Shaquille Harrison added 17 off the bench and Northern Arizona hit a season-high 17 3-pointers in a 117-113 win over NBA D-League-best Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

The Suns (18-18) came into Sunday’s matinee with an 0-2 mark against the D-Fenders this season, including a 142-135 double-overtime loss in November.

So when Los Angeles (28-10) scored 44 points in the third quarter to grab a 92-85 lead, head coach Tyrone Ellis said he was proud of his club for not giving in.

“They took all the momentum. We could have just laid down, but our guys fought and competed,” Ellis said about his club, which scored a season-high 41 points in the second quarter. “We beat a really good team today.”

The Suns shot 47 percent (40 of 84) from the field, including a 17 of 35 mark from beyond the arc and had 21 assists.

Los Angeles head coach Coby Karl said their momentum slowed after the 44-point third quarter.

“They did a good job on us. They are a very physical defensive team,” Karl said. “They made their shots when they needed to make them, and got stops when they needed to make them.”

On the 17 3-pointers, Karl said the Suns are “professional players.”

“We allowed them to get some confidence, and they made some extra passes and defensively we weren’t perfect,” Karl said.

As for Silas’ performance, Ellis said his 6-foot-5 guard is catching fire at the right time.

“I told him, ‘It’s time.’ This is the Xavier we’ve been wanting to see. He shoots the ball with so much confidence, and it’s showing,” Ellis said.

In his last five games, the former Northern Illinois standout has knocked down 22 3-pointers, including five in back-to-back wins against Long Island and Greensboro on a recent East Coast road trip.

The suns are 4-1 during that stretch.

“I’m finding my comfort zone, getting in the groove. It took a little time for me to get into the groove with this team,” Silas said.

Silas missed the first month of training camp due to complications with the birth of his first child.

“Being a month late, coming in and being a main player is going to take time,” Silas said.

Harrison, who was 6 of 15 from the field and grabbed five rebounds, said Sunday’s win was a “tremendous” effort by the Suns.

“Everyone was energized and flying around. Kudos to them,” Harrison said. “It’s always good to be a top team in the league.”

Other standouts for Northern Arizona included Askia Booker, who scored 22 points on 9 of 15 shooting from the field and had six assists.

The former Colorado standout tied the game at 101-101 on a running jumper in the lane. Then, on the ensuing possession, hit a 3-pointer to give Northern Arizona a 104-101 lead with 5:20 left and the Suns never trailed again.

Elijah Millsap scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Josh Gray added 19 points in 29 minutes off the bench.

For Los Angeles, David Nwaba led the D-Fenders with 23 points on 10 of 13 shooting from the field and grabbed seven rebounds. Josh Magette had 22 points and five assists.

O’BRYANT BACK IN NBA

Center Johnny O’Bryant’s time with Northern Arizona and the D-League was short lived as the former LSU standout signed a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

UP NEXT

The Suns are nine games back of Pacific Division-leading Los Angeles, but are just 3-1/2 back of Sioux Falls (23-16) for a wildcard playoff spot.

With that, Northern Arizona is in the midst of what may be the most pivotal part of their season with four straight games against the D-League’s top three clubs.

Sunday’s victory over Los Angeles was the beginning, Silas said.

“These four games this week are really big for us, we want to win them all,” Silas said. “That’s our main focus right now.”

The Suns continue the difficult four-game stretch Wednesday at the Prescott Valley Event Center against Raptors 905 (27-9), which sits in first place in the East Coast’s Central Division.

Northern Arizona will host Los Angeles on Friday, March 3, then hit the road against Southwest Division-leading Oklahoma City (28-12) on Sunday, March 5.

Tipoff against Raptors 905 on Wednesday is set for 6:30 p.m.

