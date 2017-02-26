Hunting for a working pay phone? Good luck

If you know of a working pay phone in the area, contact The Daily Courier at editors@prescotta... We will keep a record of the working pay phones and post an updated list of their locations on dCourier.com.

Say what you want about pay phones — they probably can’t hear you.

The once widely used form of communication has been on a heavy decline ever since cell phones and other forms of wireless communication entered the market.

At the turn of the century, there were about 2 million payphones in the U.S., according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). As of the most recent statistics released by FCC in March 2014, that number has dropped to about 150,000.

Bonnie Lien, a bartender at Gurley Street Sports Pub in Prescott, remembers there being a pay phone in the bar when she first started almost 14 years ago.

The convenience didn’t last long.

“They took it out within five or six months of me being here,” Lien said.

While some pay phones remain outside select gas stations and convenience stores, the chances of finding one that works is slim to none.

“Just about every one you see is broken,” said Nicole Horde, who works at a Circle K in Prescott off of Willow Creek Road.

In fact, just outside that Circle K is a pay phone and its receiver has been smashed to bits.

Two more outside the Circle K off of Gurley Street aren’t in much better condition. One is completely dead and the other reads “no service” on a dusty electronic screen.

Several other pay phone stalls around Prescott have even less to offer with only the shells of their former selves remaining.

Rod Bleak has been a Circle K employee at various locations for about 10 years. The last pay phone he remembers working was one at the Circle K in Mayer.

“I was there when the phone company actually came out and removed the phone, because there wasn’t enough usage and it wasn’t financially feasible to keep it there,” Bleak said. “That was about a year-and-a-half ago.”

To some, the gradual extinction of public phones is a shame.

“I think we need more public phones,” Horde said. “There was a time I didn’t have a cell phone because it broke and I still needed to call people.”

“There should at least be a 9-1-1 option,” Bleak said.

Others believe it’s just a technology of the past.

“I mean cell phones have been around, what, at least 20 years,” said Frank Phelps, longtime resident of the Prescott area. “Nowadays, it’s just a given. Everyone has one.”

One company still doing business in the pay phone industry is WiMacTel. Several of the pay phones in town — including the ones mentioned earlier that don’t work — are owned by the telecommunications company.

In 2012, the company launched a national pay phone operation with the acquisition of an 11-state installed base of pay phones, according to a news release.

James MacKenzie, CEO of WiMacTel, stated in the release the company is “ideally positioned to operate more pay phones longer while usage declines.”

WiMacTel spokespeople could not be reached for an interview for this article, but one of the company’s customer service representatives said their pay phones typically get fixed only if someone reports that a repair is needed.