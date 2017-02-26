FBI: Man in Walmart vest robbed Albuquerque bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal agents are searching for a man they say robbed a northeast Albuquerque bank while wearing a Walmart vest.

The FBI said Friday the man hit the bank Tuesday while sporting a blue Walmart vest and a black rag on his head. Agents say he gave a demand note to a BBVA Compass Bank teller and made verbal threats before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities say the man was last seen around Albuquerque.

No arrests have been made.

Reminiscent of a 2105 crime:

In December 2015 in Fairfax, Virginia a man wearing a Walmart employee vest took over for one of the cashiers, telling the employee he was needed in the office.

The imposter then proceeded to check out a customer before unloading the cash from the register.