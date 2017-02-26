Column: What is the city’s Plan B?

When going for voter approval on a sales tax increase, the fallback shows your planning. It indicates how serious you are, or the seriousness of the situation.

The City of Prescott is going to its voters on Aug. 29 for a 0.75 percent sales tax hike. The measure, which would sunset in 10 years, is designed to pay down its unfunded liabilities for public safety pensions (PSPRS). That debt is currently more than $78 million.

To gauge the possibilities of success, The Daily Courier has done two polls on dCourier.com this month. Neither was scientific; in fact, anyone inside or outside of the city limits could vote.

The first, with 880 votes, showed 26.93 percent in favor; 21.7 percent opposed; and 51.36 percent wanting more pension reforms from the state. The second – a straight up-or-down vote on the sales tax, with 187 responses – had 70.59 voting “no” and 29.41 registering “yes.”

A more accurate survey, conducted by Triton Polling & Research of 849 registered city voters in April 2016, shows: “Very likely” support received 34.8 percent; “somewhat likely,” 28.3 percent; “not likely,” 19 percent; and “undecided,” 18 percent.

The more scientific, obviously, shows more support – with undecideds, like ahead of a regular election, numbering enough to sway the vote.

Thus, my question to City Manager Michael Lamar this past week: What are the city’s options – call it your Plan B – if the ballot measure fails?

He said the departments have an “inverse relationship.” With 72 percent of the city’s budget going for police and fire services, it can look like public safety versus all other departments (recreation services, library, economic, general, and other).

“We would have to look at continuing strengths and services,” Lamar said, “and cutting police and fire or cutting services of … other departments that are getting squeezed out.”

Lamar added: “In the event that the ballot initiative does not pass, and additional revenue is not available to the city to pay down the PSPRS liability, the city would have to seriously consider several measures, which we would consider to be ‘worst case scenario,’ but necessary.”

Those options include, but are not limited to:

• Further reduce general fund spending, which would likely lead to service reductions in areas like police, fire, library, and recreation services;

• Sell and/or lease assets that are not viewed as surplus;

• Use of reserves to maintain service levels (short-term solution only); and,

• Use of utility capital improvement funds to offset shortfalls, delaying or eliminating budgeted projects (i.e. water and sewer line replacement, plant maintenance, etc.).

And, while he told me that privatizing some things, such as garbage collections, are on the table, he concluded by saying: “We have to continue to find better ways to do things.”

Looking back, the city cut about $1.1 million (people and services) in early 2016 and more than $447,000 (deputy city manager, economic initiatives director, and facilities director positions) since Lamar arrived in October. Adding in pending changes to the tourism department, the city and city manager’s cuts certainly echo those saying Prescott is heading in the right direction.

Question is can Lamar and the remaining managers keep pace, since they are wearing more and more hats these days? I definitely think so.

While we continue to watch this new serious sport of city governance and cover this evolving situation, send me your comments at twieds@prescottaz.com. Tell me what you think.