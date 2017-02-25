Worship Services: Week of Feb. 25, 2017

PRESCOTT

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua … Shabbat, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. All are welcome to join for worship, prayers, praise and dance at Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road.

Alliance Bible Church … Sunday, Feb. 26, begins the church’s Missions Conference by focusing on missionaire from Eastern Europe and Missions throughout the world. Missionaries Michael and Joanne Hope will speak about the mission field in Russia and Ukraine. An international potluck will follow at noon. All are welcome to attend.



American Lutheran … Pastor Don McMillan delivers the message “Seeing what’s in Front of us” at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb.26 Traditional Worship services in the Sanctuary. Pastor Erich Sokoloski delivers the message, “Lies We Believe and the Truth that Sets Us Free: My Faith in God is entirely a Private Matter” at the 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, Contemporary Worship services in the Fellowship Hall. Chino Valley Worship Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Calvary Chapel of Prescott … Service times are 8 and 10 a.m.

Canyon Bible Church of Prescott … Pastor Andrew Gutierrez delivers the message at the 9 a.m. service at the Ruth Street Theater, Prescott High School, 1050 Ruth Street.

Center for Spiritual Living … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Centerpoint … Services are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Christian Fellowship A/G … Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cornerstone Evangelical Free … Services are at 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Discovery Church … New series of messages, called “Juice It” will be offered through March 7. Service is 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Crossroads Center, 220 Grove Ave., Prescott.

First Church of Christ, Scientist (Christian Science) … The subject of the lesson sermon at the 10 a.m. service Sunday 2/26 is “Christ Jesus.” (Galatians 3:26). Wednesday testimony meetings are 1 p.m.

Genesis Christian Church … Pastor Moteze Deputy delivers the message at 9:30 a.m.

Grace Bible Fellowship … Services are at 10:30 a.m.

Grace North Church … Service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist … Guest speaker Reverend Lisa McDaniel-Hutchings will speak on “Building the Beloved Community in Arizona” at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.

Greater Prescott Area Healing Rooms … Pray for physical healing, emotional healing, spirit, soul and body wholeness, salvation and blessings. Open

6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. No appointment needed. 820 Ainsworth Drive, Suite B.

Hillside Community Church of God … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Liberty Baptist Church … Pastor Mark Hoffer delivers the message at the 10:45 a.m. service. Evening service is at 6 p.m.

Light and Life Free Methodist Church … Community Cafe is 9:30 a.m. Worship is at 10 a.m.

Lumen Deo … Services are 10 a.m. with Pastor Jon Wolfinger.

Mile High Fellowship … Services are 9:15 a.m.

Miracle Pointe Church … Services are at 1 p.m. Prayer and Praise is the 2nd and 4th week from 6 to 7 p.m.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship … Pastor Steve Francis delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

Mystical Spiritualist Church … First Sunday Inspirations are at 1 p.m. Third Sunday Spiritual Healing Light Circle is at 1 p.m.

Prescott Community … The sermon title for Sunday, Feb. 26, is “The Story of the Ark – Why the Flood? How Does God Deal with a Fallen World today

Prescott Presbyterian Church … Services are at 11 a.m.

Prescott Seventh-day Adventist … Services are at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Revival Fire Church of God … 10:30 a.m.., Sunday, 2/26, La Quinta Inn, 4499 East Highway 69LAST SERVICE

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church … Saturday Vigil is at 5 p.m. Sunday Masses are at 7, 9 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Spanish Mass is 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday Mass is at 7 a.m.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran (Missouri Synod) … Message will be “Up on a Mountain” (Matthew 17:5) at the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday 2/26.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship … Pastor Roger continues his series, “Growing as Overcomers” with “Philadelphia: Opportunity Knocking” (Revelation 3:7-13) .There are three services, 9 a.m. Blended; 10:30 a.m. Contemporary, and 10:30 a.m. Latino. Location: 148 S. Marin Street. 2/26

St. George Orthodox Church of Prescott … Services led by Father Jeffrey Frate. Matins service Sunday at 9 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Vespers Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by Catechumens. Saturday Vesters at 5:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church … Services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday Healing service is at 10 a.m. The Rev. Rev. Pierre-Henry Buisson will deliver the messages.

St. Paul’s Anglican …. Bishop Peter Robinson will speak on St. Luke 18:31 at 9 and 10:30 a.m. communion services, Sunday, Feb. 26. Ash Wednesday service includes Holy Communion at 10 a.m.

Temple B’rith Shalom … Torah service 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. Discussion will be “Mishpatim ” (Exodus 21:1-24:18).

The Heights … Services are 9, 10:30 and 11:59 a.m., and 5 p.m. and 7:07 p.m. Sunday. Youth program 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. COULD CHANGE EACH WEEK

The Lord’s Church … Services are 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Quest Church … Service is at the 2:30 p.m.

Trinity Presbyterian … Reverend Mark Tilly delivers the message, “Secret Service?” (Matthew 6:1-6, 16-21). Services are at 8:15 and 10 a.m. 2/26

Unity of Prescott … Reverend Terrence Padgett delivers the message, “The Power of Nothing” at the 9 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, Feb. 26. Sunday school is at 11 a.m.

Willow Hills Baptist … Associate Pastor Whitney Walters delivers Part 7 of God Will Make a Way series, “Envision God’s Enveloping Presence” (Exodus:14:19-20) at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, Feb. 26.

.

PRESCOTT VALLEY

Canyon Bible Chapel … Service times are 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:45 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Emmanuel Lutheran… Pastor Kirk Anderson deliver the message, “Listen to Him” (Matthew 17:1-9) at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, and at both the 8:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. services Sunday, Feb. 26.

Emmanuel Lutheran … Reconciling in Christ, services, contemplative service, 5 p.m. Saturday; traditional service, 8:15 a.m. Sunday with hymns and organ accompaniment: 10:15 a.m. contemporary service with contemporary music accompanied by keyboard and guitar..

First Southern Baptist … Pastor Terrell Eldreth delivers the message at 8:30 and 11 a.m. and the 6 p.m. services on Sunday Feb. 26. Deaf interpretation is at the 11 a.m. service only

Living Faith Church … Services are at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and the 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Living Waters Church … Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday service is at 6:30 p.m.

Mile High Worship Center … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Mingus Mountain Church of Christ … Service is at 10:20 a.m.

Prescott Valley United Methodist … Pastor Wendy Swanson delivers the message, “Change is in the Air!” (Matthew 17:1-9) at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26/.

St. Germaine Catholic Church … Saturday vigil at 4:30 p.m. Sunday masses at 8 and 10 a.m. and noon in Spanish.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church … Services are at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sundays.

The Church Next Door … Services are at 10 a.m. Sundays.

Trinity Lutheran (LCMS) … Ash Wednesday service, including Holy Communion and imposition of ashes, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. A light supper will follow in the Fellowship Hall. During Lent, services will continue at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. .The church is located 3950 N. Valorie Drive. Information: 928-772-8845..

Word of Truth Baptist Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.

CHINO VALLEY

Beit Torah Jewish Congregation … The topic for Shabbat Shekalim/Mishpatim on Saturday 2/25 at 10 a.m. is (Shemot (Exodus) 21:1-224:18; II Kings 12:1-17) is “Focus on Charity and Community Support.” The topic for 5:30 p.m. is “purim related Observances in Adar.”



Chino Valley Bible Sabbath Church … Saturday services are 11 a.m.

Chino Valley Community … Guest speaker, George Baldwin delivers the message, “Forgiven” (Matthew 9:1-8; Luke 7:36-50; John 5:24; Acts 13:38-39; James 5:13-20), Sunday, Feb. 26.

Chino Valley Family Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church… Pastor Michael D. Keffer delivers the message based on Psalm 99 and Exodus 24:12-18, at the 9 and 11 a.m. services Sunday 2/26.

Church of Faith … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Pastor Art Barnes.

First Southern Baptist … Sunday school at 9 a.m.; worship service at 10:15 a.m. with Pastor Mark Reeder.

Hope Lutheran Church … Pastor Tim Henning delivers the message “Jesus Unmasked as the One Who Fulfills God’s Word (2 Peter 1:16-21) at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday 2/26.

Refiners Fire Country Church … Service is at 10 a.m. at 790 Highway 89. CQ NAME CHANGE

Saving Grace Lutheran Church LCMS … Services are at 10 a.m.

DEWEY

Dewey Faith Assembly … Pastor Wendell Clark delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Faith United Community … The Rev. Diane S. Thomas delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

MAYER

Mayer Community Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dan Wuthrich.

KIRKLAND

Faith Christian Fellowship … Service is at the 10 a.m.