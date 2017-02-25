Stray bullet bounces off Oregon woman's head

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a Central Oregon woman suffered a small bump when a stray bullet crashed into her home and bounced off her head.
The Redmond Police Department says the woman watching television Monday when the shot was fired. The bullet went through a wall of her neighbor's home and a fence before entering the woman's home. It went through a picture frame and had slowed significantly by the time it hit her.
Redmond police Lt. Curtis Chambers told The Bulletin newspaper (https://is.gd/g45Kii ) it was like having a small rock thrown at you. She said the incident was being overblown and declined further comment.
The victim's neighbor was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. Police say he wasn't shooting at anyone.
