I-40 repairs continue west of Flagstaff

PHOENIX – Arizona Department of Transportation maintenance crews are continuing to repair pavement along Interstate 40 west of Flagstaff after back-to-back winter storms, with work scheduled next week east of the US 93 junction and near Williams.

The coming work will occur between I-40 mileposts 84 and 86, approximately 15 miles east of US 93, and between mileposts 170 and 172, about 10 miles east of Williams. Crews will lay asphalt over the existing pavement to eliminate potholes and rough sections of road.

With snow a possibility early next week, the schedule could change.

Potholes can pop up quickly when moisture seeps into and below asphalt, which in northern Arizona can be stressed by the combination of freezing overnight temperatures and daytime thawing. The Flagstaff area usually experiences more than 200 daily freeze-thaw cycles each year. Add heavy traffic, and this stressed pavement can break away.

ADOT has two projects coming later this year along I-40 between Flagstaff and Williams that will add a new layer of pavement in both directions.