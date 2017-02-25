Letter: Brown column

EDITOR:

I agree wholeheartedly with Molly Divine and Judy Chorley whose letters to the editor were printed in the paper on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Both letters were in response to the comments written by syndicated columnist Susan Stamper Brown, printed in the Courier on Monday, Jan. 30.



I found Brown’s viewpoint to be mean-spirited and without merit. Clearly her values are superficial, caring more about the physical appearance of the marchers at the Women’s March than the content of their message. Surely, The Daily Courier could have selected a more mature and intelligent opinion to share with the readers.



Please do better in the future.

Kate Braathen

Prescott