Legislation: If you don’t have a wheelchair, don’t park here

Individuals who are simply handicapped would be prohibited from parking in spaces that are specifically reserved for wheelchair users if Rep. Noel Campbell, R-Prescott, has his way.

Current Arizona law permits anyone who has a special license plate or placard to park in any space designed for handicapped. That includes those of normal width and those extra wide slots designed to accommodate vans with side doors to make it easier to load and unload someone in a wheelchair.

House Bill 2408 would put those extra wide spaces - there has to be one for every eight handicapped slots - off-limits to those who don’t use wheelchairs.

Campbell cited an instance when a double amputee could not park his vehicle because the only handicapped slots available were the narrower ones.

But Rep. Pamela Powers Hanley, D-Tucson, said that can lead to a situation where someone who uses a walker or a cane and qualifies as handicapped would not be able to park near a building if the only handicapped spots left were reserved for vans. She also noted that there is no data showing what percentage of those with license plates or placards designating the driver as handicapped are wheelchair users.

The measure has gained preliminary state House approval on a voice vote.

Prescott Police spokesman David Fuller pointed out a related problem.

“Oftentimes we also encounter people that park in the ‘lined area’ next to the handicapped space,” he said. “Many people do not realize that this is part of the handicapped spot as well. We often find motorcycles parked in these areas. Theses lined areas offer additional space for ‘side-load’ vehicles.”

Fuller said scofflaws could pay up to $125 for parking in a handicapped spot in Prescott.

Prescott Valley Police spokesman Jerry Ferguson said officers don’t generally have the time to enforce handicapped parking regulations and, instead, leave that task to the Volunteers in Policing (VIPs).

If someone calls in a complaint, and there are no available VIPs, then an officer will be dispatched, Ferguson said.

Between Jan. 1, 2016, and Feb. 24, 2017, VIPs issued 18 handicapped parking violation citations.

That’s usually as far as things go, he added, noting that “there is a difference between ‘can’ a car be towed, and ‘will’ it be towed,” which he said happens “very rarely.”

Ferguson was unable to give a fine amount for a violation. “That’s the court’s prerogative; we don’t track that, nor do we tell people what fines are because the court may change them,” he said.

Chino Valley Police Lt. Vince Schaan said his department doesn’t issue many parking-related citations, but that’s due to a lack of manpower, and “it is an area, as our staffing levels stabilize, that we will again increase enforcement of.”

Schaan pointed out that an officer had written a handicapped parking violation ticket in a store parking lot “a few weeks back.”

He added that CVPD does not tow vehicles from private property for illegal parking unless it’s a safety issue – such as parking in a fire lane – and the owner can’t be found.