Editorial: Should people accused of sex with minors get bail?

A matter before the Arizona Supreme Court will weigh the will of the state’s voters against Constitutional protections.

Prosecutors earlier this month asked the high court to reinstate a 2002 voter-approved law that allows some people accused of sexual abuse of minors to be held without bail. They said the state Court of Appeals, in overturning the law, failed to give “due consideration to the overwhelming will of the people.”

“The people of Arizona determined that sexual conduct with a minor is an acute problem and that pretrial detention for those accused of that crime was in the best interest of the community,” the filing states.

Judge Peter Swann, in writing the June 2016 appellate decision, cited a 1987 U.S. Supreme Court decision that said the categorical denial of bail is unconstitutional. Swann said that means trial judges must make case-by-case determinations of whether a person can be released – and under what conditions – while awaiting trial.

In other words, an alleged sex offender has the same rights as someone accused of murder.

The 2002 ballot measure states that people charged with sex crimes are not entitled to pretrail release “if the proof is evidence or the presumption great that the person is guilty of the offense charged.”

That means trial judges must weigh all factors in deciding bail.

Proponents say there is overwhelming evidence that the denial of bail for those who prey on minors is appropriate, calling that “a crime that devastates victims, future generations and communities.”

Studies show a high rate of recidivism among pedophilic sex offenders generally, ranging from 10 to 50 percent, they wrote.

The appellate judges agree that sexual conduct with a young minor is “unquestionably a serious offense that involves a vulnerable class of victims and severe penalties,” but “denying bail cannot serve in every case.”

While the dissenting Appeals Court judges said the purpose of the statute “is to protect victims and the community,” the voters have spoken.

Looking at the timeline, this voter-approved ballot measure – to jail without bail people accused of sexual abuse of minors – stood for nearly 15 years.

