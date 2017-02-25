City facing challenge of economic development, preserving small-town feel

Preserving Prescott’s small-town “livability” even as more technological jobs are being created: That was the challenge that emerged this week during an economic development discussion at Prescott City Hall.

Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, appeared before the Prescott City Council Friday afternoon, Feb. 24, to offer insights into how the region might enhance its economic development.

He stressed that while Prescott should capitalize on its charms, it should also emphasize the talent pool it has in the local colleges and universities.

“Know your product,” Camacho said, noting that Prescott’s pluses include “not only your livability, which you should be very proud of,” but also the technological resources of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and the environmental resources of Prescott College.

With few aeronautical or technological jobs available locally, Camacho said, “Your talent leakage is probably pretty significant,” with many of the young graduates heading to jobs in Phoenix and California.

Still, young professionals often choose a community based on its attractiveness and then find a job in that community, he said, adding, “Livability does matter.”

And, referring to downtown Prescott as “one of the coolest downtown cores in the entire state,” he stressed the importance of preserving the charm of Prescott’s downtown.

Using the Phoenix-area Skysong (The ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center) as an example, Camacho suggested that Prescott and the surrounding communities engage in public-private partnerships for the development of “incubators” for innovation and entrepreneurship.

After the meeting, Mayor Harry Oberg said the city currently is in talks with Embry-Riddle about the possibility of acquiring a grant through the Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG) to set up an incubator, with the university providing the land for the building, and the city helping with match money. Such a project is estimated in the $3.5 million range, Oberg said, and could take about two years to develop. Meanwhile, he said a temporary incubator is in the works at an existing site at Yavapai College.

The council appeared mostly receptive to Camacho’s ideas.

“I think one of the biggest issues we have here in Prescott is our talent leakage,” Councilwoman Billie Orr said. “We have some of the brightest students in the state … and they are gone within two weeks of graduating, because there’s very little opportunity for them here.”

She voiced support for an incubator that would help to create jobs to retain some of the local talent.

Mayor Pro Tem Jim Lamerson, however, brought up concerns about the changes that could come with some of the ideas Camacho broached.

“I’m pretty happy with who we are; I don’t want to be somebody else,” Lamerson said, maintaining that many people move to Prescott because it is not Phoenix or Los Angeles. He added: “If I wanted a Sky Harbor Airport, I’d have moved to Phoenix. I’m pretty happy with having a third-tier airport in the middle of Ethiopia, so to speak, that’s only 90 miles from Phoenix if I need to go there.”

Emphasizing he is proud of Prescott’s image as Arizona’s “Christmas City” and as the home of the “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” Lamerson cautioned, “Be careful of what you wish for, because you could change the whole complexion of who you are by going out and trying to be somebody different than what you’ve got.”

Camacho responded that regions or communities that remain stagnant “are sliding backwards, while every other community is moving forward.”

While not advocating for changes in the community’s culture, Camacho said, “I do think there are some things that could be added here in terms of a job base that would continue to move this forward while maintaining the culture that the residents want.”

Prescott homeowner and part-time resident Brad Casper, executive chairman of OH Partners in Phoenix, introduced Camacho by pointing that the GPEC executive traveled to Prescott for the presentation partly as a favor, and partly because he has a “soft spot for mid-market cities.”