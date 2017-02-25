Caregiver accused of theft faces new charges

COTTONWOOD – A caregiver who was arrested on charges that she stole nearly $190,000 from a woman for whom she was caring is facing new charges after a second woman came forward to report that the caregiver had stored thousands of dollars of stolen items in her house, said Dwight D’Evelyn, Sheriff’s spokesman.

The second woman, 86, saw news reports that said only a portion of the items Christina Rodriguez, 42, of the Village of Oak Creek, was accused by buying with the victim’s money was recovered, and believed that Rodriguez stored some of the items in her garage.

Rodriguez is accused of using the 89-year-old victim’s money to purchase $35,000 worth of electronics, cameras, quadcopters, and similar products from an online source, spend $20,000 locally, pay off $38,000 of her own debt, and also write checks payable to cash, giving herself thousands of dollars, D’Evelyn said.

The women who Rodriguez contacted and asked to store the items knew her from years back, but hadn’t had contact with her for more than six months before she showed up on Feb. 22 to say she didn’t have room to store everything.

She called detectives, who went to the home and found more than $25,000 worth of electronics. An inventory confirmed that all the items were bought by Rodriguez, but were missing during the original searches, D’Evelyn said.

“It was clear to detectives that Rodrgiuez hid the stolen property at the Cottonwood home to avoid having the items seized and to conceal evidence from her pending criminal case,” D’Evelyn said.

She had bonded out, but was located and re-arrested, charged with hindering prosecution, and booked on a new $25,000 bond.