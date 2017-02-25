Benn’s goal breaks tie in 3rd, Dallas Stars beat Coyotes 5-2

DALLAS — Jamie Benn scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and the Dallas Stars beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Friday night.

Jordie Benn sent a long pass to his brother at the left side of the net. Jamie Benn took the puck behind the cage and scored on a wraparound before Arizona goalie Louis Domingue could move across to the right.

The Coyotes twice took a one-goal lead. Radim Vrbata scored in the first period and Martin Hanzal in the second on an assist from Vrbata. Dallas replied with a goal by Devin Shore in the first period and another by John Klingberg on the power play to tie the game at 2 after two periods.

Lauri Korpikoski and Cody Eakin added third-period goals for Dallas. Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen made 25 saves, while Domingue had 32.

Jamie Benn and Shore each had a goal and an assist for Dallas. Esa Lindell had two assists.

Vrbata scored on a slap shot at 7:06 of the first period, taking a pass in the slot from Max Domi for the one-timer.

Shore tied it at 14:12 with a wrist shot into the upper left part of the net from the top of the slot. Jiri Hudler set up Shore with a pass across from the right side.

The Stars outshot Arizona 12-8 in the first period.

Hanzal gave the Coyotes another one-goal lead at 13:39 of the second after the puck hit high on the glass behind the net. Hanzal picked it up on the right side just across the goal line, turned and put in a sharp-angle shot off the left post.

Dallas tied the game again on its fourth power play. Klingberg took a pass in the slot from Jason Spezza and beat Domingue with a wrist shot.

NOTES

Arizona’s Luke Schenn prevented a goal with five minutes left in the second period. Brett Ritchie’s shot at first was ruled a goal, but a review showed that Schenn hooked the puck with his stick and knocked it away before it crossed the goal line. . Vrbata has one point in each of his last eight games (three goals, five assists). . Hanzal’s goal was his 16th of the season, tying his career high. . Coyotes goalie Mike Smith was sick, so Arizona called up 20-year-old Adin Hill from Tucson of the AHL as an emergency replacement. . Klingberg played in his 200th NHL game. . Spezza’s assist was his 100th for Dallas. . Jamie Benn’s goal was his 21st, tying him for the team lead with Patrick Eaves, who was traded to Anaheim on Friday, and Tyler Seguin. . Lehtonen is 14-4-4 against the Coyotes in his career.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Return home to face Buffalo on Sunday.

Stars: Play the third of five straight home games vs. Boston on Sunday.