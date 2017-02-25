Column: Actors who promised to leave will likely complain about those having to leave

BEVERLY HILLS - God bless America, and how’s everybody?

The Academy Awards will air live from the Nokia Theater on Hollywood Boulevard tonight on ABC. Don’t miss the speeches. Every movie star who ever promised to leave America if Trump gets elected will be complaining about people having to leave America now that Trump’s been elected.

USA Today reported there’s a conservative viewer backlash against the Academy Award show tonight with many Republicans vowing to boycott the telecast. Rush Limbaugh called people in Hollywood nothing but a lot of spoiled, self-centered, pampered elitists. He sounds just like my butler.

Jimmy Kimmel will host tonight’s Academy Awards show in Hollywood and do his best to keep it moving. They’ve added a brand-new awards category to add to the nation’s suspense. It won’t be until the end of the show that the Oscar is given for Worst Attempt at Intellectual Political Statement.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Thursday President Trump will not be watching the Academy Awards telecast tonight in Hollywood. However the administration will not go unrepresented when the awards are cited. Sean Spicer has been nominated for Best Animated Short.

Sweden’s government expanded the nation’s lunch hour thirty extra minutes this week to try to get Swedes to run home and make babies. Like most Western nations they face a low birth rate crisis. The birth rate is so low in the U.S. that the Maury Povich Show has just been cut to a half-hour.

President Trump issued an executive order last week allowing ICE agents and Border Patrol officers to round up illegal immigrants and deport them. It comes as a real inconvenience to many people in L.A. We’re just now realizing that Trump’s agenda will Make America park their cars again.

The United Farm Workers blasted Monday’s deportation orders and warned of a spike in food prices. The lack of anger over the deportations indicates Americans don’t really want their vegetables. If migrant workers picked candy bars, we’d build a wall to keep them in and make M&M’s pay for it.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was in Mexico Thursday discussing migration problems. U.S. benefits lure many across the border. Any time a Mexican in L.A. wants a Bentley, all he has to do is put on a red jacket, stand in front of Dan Tana’s restaurant and we will pull over and give him one.

The Weather Channel reported spectacularly warm weather across the country’s mid-section and on the Eastern Seaboard last week. Trees and flowers are blooming way too soon. The pollen count is so high in Kentucky that the drug dealers are converting their crystal meth back into Sudafed.

The Washington Post cited President Trump for telling one hundred forty lies during his first month in office. It’s mostly honest slip-ups, He told reporters Friday he enjoyed seeing the Museum of African-American History last week, before an aide corrected him, it was the NBA All-Star Game.

The New York Post said New Yorkers mention their disdain for Trump at restaurant tables but in L.A. it’s all they talk about. Pat Buchanan just suggested they secede. You have to admit the Civil War started when Republicans elected an unpopular candidate and Democrats declared, not my president.

Michigan’s black students demanded a white-free space on campus after the school already agreed to their demands to build a separate student union for blacks. We have come full circle, Blacks are so angry at whites for electing Trump that they’ve decided Mississippi had the right idea all along.

The Center for Global Policy called for the U.S. to halt military and financial aid to Pakistan and rescind its status as non-NATO ally. Elements there subvert U.S. policy and finance Taliban rebels. Having Pakistan as an ally is like having a brother-in-law with a gambling problem and no car.