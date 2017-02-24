Suns waive Scott, Sullinger; Barkley curses on air

CHICAGO — The Phoenix Suns waived forward Mike Scott and center/forward Jared Sullinger on Friday, a day after acquiring them in trades.

The Suns also signed guard Ronnie Price for the rest of the season.

In his third tenure with the team, the 33-year-old Price has made two appearances since signing the first of two 10-day contracts Jan. 27.

On Thursday at the trade deadline, Phoenix got Sullinger and a pair of second-round picks from Toronto for forward P.J. Tucker, and acquired Scott, the rights to guard Cenk Akyol and cash considerations from Atlanta for a second-round pick.

The Suns faced the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Charles Barkley drops curse word on ‘Inside the NBA’

ATLANTA (AP) — Charles Barkley accidentally used a curse word on-air when describing the New York Knicks’ play on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

During highlights of the Cavaliers’ 119-104 win over New York in Cleveland on Thursday, Barkley used a synonym for excrement in reference to the Knicks.

Host Ernie Johnson immediately chided Barkley, who repeatedly apologized. Fellow analyst Shaquille O’Neal joked that he’d pay any fine from the Federal Communications Commission.

TNT’s cameras also caught Barkley’s shocked reaction after saying the word. He covered his mouth before laughing off the slip of tongue.