Prescott duo charged with running drug lab

A man and a woman were arrested on Friday, Feb. 17, when Department of Public Safety officers served a search warrant on a home and found a suspected drug lab, DPS spokesman Kameron Lee said.

The house, in the 100 block of N. Pleasant Street, contained “dangerous chemicals related to manufacturing narcotics,” Lee said, and a hazardous materials team was called in to clear those chemicals.

“Detectives seized equipment and chemicals used in the manufacturing of narcotic drugs, (and) two firearms, Lee said.

John Cooper, 34, and Victoria Sacco, 27, both of Prescott, were booked into the Camp Verde jail on charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of chemicals to produce narcotic drugs, manufacturing of narcotic drugs, and two counts each of child endangerment and child abuse.

The two children, found in the house, were placed in the custody of Department of Child Safety.